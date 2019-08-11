Watch the dramatic moment when lightning strikes above Alnwick Castle
This is the dramatic moment when lightning strikes above Alnwick Castle.
The incredible footage was taken by Jane Coltman on Friday night following days of heavy rain across the region.
It captures the bright flashes of lightning that illuminate the darkness around the castle as the storm rolls over.
Northumberland has been particularly badly hit by the rain, with the severe weather causing flooding that has affected commuters and event organisers alike.
One such event included the annual Glanton Show in Northumberland – that was due to be held on Saturday – which was cancelled for first time due to the torrential rain.
But the Met Office has predicted a mostly dry week ahead for Northumberland, with showers on Monday morning easing off to leave a dry but cloudy day.