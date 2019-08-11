The severe weather has caused chaos for commuters and event organisers across the region, with heavy rain leading to flooding.

It was due to be held on Saturday, August 10, featuring entertainment for the whole family including a dog show, pony sports and a huge variety of exhibitions.

Heavy rain has caused high levels in Ulgham Ford where the water is normally an inch deep.

But organisers were forced to cancel due to the weather – saying that the show will return next year where it will be even bigger and better than before.

And that was not the only event to be cancelled, as the torrential rain also put paid to the annual Simonside Country Fair on Sunday, August 11.

Meanwhile on the roads, Northumbria Police warned motorists not to travel if at all possible and fords should be avoided altogether.

On Satruday, motorists had to endure flooding at the A1068 entrance to Amble from Warkworth, while water was also inches deep in the area around the war memorial in Alnwick.

Heavy rain has caused the water level to rise dramatically in Ulgham Ford.

Drivers on the A697 were warned of conditions in Rothbury and Coquetdale after the River Coquet rose to dangerously high levels.

The Callaly Road near Whittingham was also subjected to flooding.

A spokesman for Northumbria Police said: “Fire crews and council staff have been busy working with officers and partners dealing with a number of weather related incidents in Northumberland.

“Northumberland Fire and Rescue Service (NFRS) and Highways staff have been dealing with a number of localised incidents in Otterburn, Elsdon, Rothbury, Newton on the Moor, Longhorsely and Alnwick.

“Motorists are advised not to travel if at all possible and fords should be avoided altogether.”

The council and fire service is continuing to work with Police and NEDL to ensure residents are kept safe across the county.

River levels continue to be monitored and council staff are able to set up rest centres should they be needed.

NFRS attended an incident at the ford at Paperhaugh, where a car was stranded and three people escaped unharmed.

Firefighters used five appliances from Alnwick, Seahouses, Belford, Berwick and Amble, along with an aerial ladder platform from Tyne and Wear FRS, to attend to a property on Sea Lane in Embleton on Friday afternoon after a lightning strike set the roof on fire.

The property was a holiday let and no one was injured.

Meanwhile residents in Amble also told of how their gardens had been turned into ponds as a result of flooding, sharing a video of their children playing with an inflatable dinghy in the rain water.

But the Met Office is now predicting a mostly dry week ahead for Northumberland, with some showers on Monday morning easing off to leave a dry but cloudy day.

Tuesday and Thursday look set to be the best days of the week with sun and clouds and temperatures reaching 17 °C.

Wednesday and Friday are expected to be cloudy throughout with highs also reaching 17 °C.