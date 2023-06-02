Researchers at Sun Bingo have created a ‘coastal walk hotspot’ index, scoring 69 individual locations mapped around the UK and the popular Holy Island walk was ranked in the top 10.

Ranked sixth with a hotspot score of 78.51 out of 100 was the popular walk to the castle overlooking Holy Island.

The short walk around Lindisfarne Castle takes in the 19th-century lime kilns, the pond and the walled garden. Taking no more than 40 minutes to walk 1.5 miles, the walk is perfect for beginners and is suitable for those in wheelchairs.

The walk to Lindisfarne Castle.

Its stunning views and rich history have made Lindisfarne a popular spot for visitors, with it being the most searched area on the Visit Northumberland website last year.

Sun Bingo discovered the easiest coastal walk in the UK is the Giant's Causeway Blue Trail located in Northern Ireland with the highest score of 81.63.