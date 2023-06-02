News you can trust since 1854
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Police provide update on deaths of boy (17) and girl (12) at beach
Alison Hammond breaks down in tears on This Morning
Bournemouth beach deaths: Boat impounded by police
Police investigation launched after man and woman found dead in shed
Body of 15-year-old found in lake after massive police search
Girl, 12 & boy, 17 die following major incident at beach

Walk to Lindisfarne Castle on Holy Island ranked as one of the best in the UK

A walk to Lindisfarne Castle has been crowned one of the nation’s best coastal walking spots for beginners.
By Charlie Watson
Published 2nd Jun 2023, 11:31 BST- 1 min read

Researchers at Sun Bingo have created a ‘coastal walk hotspot’ index, scoring 69 individual locations mapped around the UK and the popular Holy Island walk was ranked in the top 10.

Ranked sixth with a hotspot score of 78.51 out of 100 was the popular walk to the castle overlooking Holy Island.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The short walk around Lindisfarne Castle takes in the 19th-century lime kilns, the pond and the walled garden. Taking no more than 40 minutes to walk 1.5 miles, the walk is perfect for beginners and is suitable for those in wheelchairs.

The walk to Lindisfarne Castle.The walk to Lindisfarne Castle.
The walk to Lindisfarne Castle.
Most Popular

Its stunning views and rich history have made Lindisfarne a popular spot for visitors, with it being the most searched area on the Visit Northumberland website last year.

Sun Bingo discovered the easiest coastal walk in the UK is the Giant's Causeway Blue Trail located in Northern Ireland with the highest score of 81.63.

The Lindisfarne Castle walk was ranked as one of the best in the UK.The Lindisfarne Castle walk was ranked as one of the best in the UK.
The Lindisfarne Castle walk was ranked as one of the best in the UK.
Related topics:Holy IslandResearchersVisit NorthumberlandNorthern Ireland