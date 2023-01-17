Visit Northumberland has revealed what people searched for most on its website last year.
Our county is home to many stunning coastal spots and market towns – but just where is the most popular?
If you’re planning a trip take some inspiration from other people and try out a place which has been searched hundreds of times.
Here are the top 10 searched locations of 2022:
1. Holy Island
Holy Island's picture-perfect views make it a great spot to visit. With popular cafes and pubs and many walking routes, the island is ideal for a day trip or a staycation.
Photo: Paul Burrows
2. Seahouses
Seahouses is a popular holiday destination. Alongside a stunning harbour and beach, the village is also known for its fish and chip shops.
Photo: Contributed
3. Amble
Amble has a lovely harbour, and several decent pubs and restaurants.
Photo: Jane Coltman
4. Bamburgh
Bamburgh Castle is a magnet for tourists and has features in Hollywood films. The village is best known for its stunning beach and popular cafes and pubs.
Photo: Stephen Pemberton