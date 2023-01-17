News you can trust since 1854
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
There are so many beautiful spots in Northumberland.

Visit Northumberland reveals the top 10 most popular searches on its website in 2022

Visit Northumberland has revealed what people searched for most on its website last year.

By Charlie Watson
1 hour ago

Our county is home to many stunning coastal spots and market towns – but just where is the most popular?

If you’re planning a trip take some inspiration from other people and try out a place which has been searched hundreds of times.

Here are the top 10 searched locations of 2022:

1. Holy Island

Holy Island's picture-perfect views make it a great spot to visit. With popular cafes and pubs and many walking routes, the island is ideal for a day trip or a staycation.

Photo: Paul Burrows

Photo Sales

2. Seahouses

Seahouses is a popular holiday destination. Alongside a stunning harbour and beach, the village is also known for its fish and chip shops.

Photo: Contributed

Photo Sales

3. Amble

Amble has a lovely harbour, and several decent pubs and restaurants.

Photo: Jane Coltman

Photo Sales

4. Bamburgh

Bamburgh Castle is a magnet for tourists and has features in Hollywood films. The village is best known for its stunning beach and popular cafes and pubs.

Photo: Stephen Pemberton

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Northumberland