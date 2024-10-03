Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Alnwick Playhouse has been wrongly named on customer’s bank statements, following similar issues with Northumberland Zoo.

The theatre was contacted by Virgin Money customers who had bank statements showing transactions from the venue, even when they had never visited.

Some of the transactions were actually made at Yorkshire Trading Company, but a mislabelling error led some to worry they had been scammed.

Last month, Northumberland Zoo also wrongly appeared on the bank statements of NatWest customers who had never even visited the attraction.

Alnwick Playhouse wrongly appeared on bank statements.

A spokesperson from Alnwick Playhouse said: “We’ve had only a few people reach out, fewer than 10. Those who have contacted the Playhouse have been very understanding and recognise their money was spent elsewhere.

"We hope this issue is resolved soon and want to reassure everyone that this is a banking error, with the incorrect name appearing on some transactions made elsewhere, and customers can be confident in making a purchase at the Playhouse.”

Virgin Money apologised for the confusion and confirmed their third-party provider that labels merchant names underwent a change that led to a slight increase in merchant mismatches. The issue has since been rectified.

A Virgin Money spokesperson said: "We are pleased to confirm that the transactions in question are now displaying the correct merchant information and we apologise to any customers who were affected for the confusion caused.

"We’re continuing to work closely with our partner, who processes merchant names to make them easier for customers to understand, to avoid this happening again.”