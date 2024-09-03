Bank mix-up leads to council payments being taken in name of Northumberland Zoo

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A zoo has received an apology after its name wrongly appeared on a number of bank statements along with payments taken from the accounts of some ‘very rightfully angry’ people.

Northumberland Zoo said it had been contacted by people who bank with NatWest who had never visited the attraction.

A link was eventually found between the payments and Northumberland County Council for council tax payments, car parking fines and car park fees.

Curator Maxine Bradley explained: “It has been a very stressful time.

Maxine Bradley of Northumberland Zoo.

“We are dealing with some very rightfully angry people who haven’t even visited the zoo - claiming we have scammed them.

“We struggled to contact NatWest on numerous occasions, via phone, online chat, email, over the past few weeks as we don't actually have a NatWest account. I was forced to pull the last card which was resorting to social media in order to fix our problem.

“NatWest contacted us on Monday morning - confirming that this was an unknown problem that they hadn't come across and within a couple hours they had found the issue.

“They've said that it will be rectified by the end of play today and any historical transactions that are listed as us should revert to the actual account holders name, ie. Northumberland County Council in a lot of cases.

“Being stuck in the middle and having our reputation stained with this issue was not enjoyable at all. The majority of these account holders have never even visited the zoo - so you could understand their frustrations.”

NatWest has reported that some card payments customers made in the Northumberland area were incorrectly displaying on their accounts as transactions with Northumberland Zoo.

It says the issue has been resolved and transactions will be corrected on customer accounts. It has also taken steps to ensure the error is not repeated and said the transactions were genuine and for the correct amount, but had the wrong name.

A spokesperson from Northumberland County Council said: “We are aware of and have investigated this situation.

"The fault is definitely with the banks and not Northumberland County Council.

“Some members of the public are paying for council services and while we are receiving the money, the transaction is being listed on customer statements as coming from Northumberland Zoo.

“This is both worrying for the customer and for Northumberland Zoo.

“The majority of transactions appear to be with Natwest but there are some from RBS which is linked to Nat West.

“We have spoken to Natwest Bank and they are aware of the issue which is being looked at by their technical team. They are advising customers experiencing issues to contact their bank directly.”