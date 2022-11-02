The Masterchef co-host met castle owners Francis and Claire Watson-Armstrong on his visit to the Northumberland coast.

Claire said: “John was absolutely delightful - he is one of my favourite television chefs and it was a pleasure to welcome him to Bamburgh.

"He is just as lovely in person as he is on shows like This Morning and Masterchef.

TV chef John Torode, centre, with Bamburgh Castle owners Claire and Francis Watson-Armstrong.

“He was blown away by the beaches here in Northumberland and the coastline here - and the vast open spaces of Northumberland.”

It is understood the piece will be broadcast in January.

Earlier this week, it was announced that Bamburgh Castle had made the shortlist for the large visitor attraction of the year category in the North East England Tourism Awards.

