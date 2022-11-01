The 25 Northumberland businesses shortlisted for the North East England Tourism Awards
The top tourism businesses who will be competing to take home the gold at next year's North East England Tourism Awards have been announced.
The prestigious awards, which will be held next March, will see shortlisted businesses in 16 categories ranging from Large Hotel of the Year to Unsung Hero.
This year saw more than 160 entries with more than half coming from businesses who were entering the awards for the first time.
Next year is the 20th anniversary of the awards and organisers NewcastleGateshead Initiative (NGI) are hoping it will be the best one yet.
Sarah Green, chief executive of organisers NewcastleGateshead Initiative (NGI), said: "The North East England Tourism Awards are a fantastic opportunity to highlight and celebrate the varied and distinctive tourism businesses across the region.
"This has been a record year for award entries, and I am particularly delighted that 55% of entries were from businesses that have never entered before.
"Our tourism industry is worth around £5bn to the region's visitor economy and employs more than 50,000 people. Our ambition is to continue to grow the value of the visitor economy, create quality jobs and boost employment across the sector.
"The awards are a perfect example of creating and maximising such opportunities across the North East by showcasing the vibrancy of our tourism offer to visitors and investors, as well as demonstrating the richness of a career in the sector.”
Here are the 25 shortlisted businesses from Northumberland.