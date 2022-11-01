The prestigious awards, which will be held next March, will see shortlisted businesses in 16 categories ranging from Large Hotel of the Year to Unsung Hero.

This year saw more than 160 entries with more than half coming from businesses who were entering the awards for the first time.

Next year is the 20th anniversary of the awards and organisers NewcastleGateshead Initiative (NGI) are hoping it will be the best one yet.

Sarah Green, chief executive of organisers NewcastleGateshead Initiative (NGI), said: "The North East England Tourism Awards are a fantastic opportunity to highlight and celebrate the varied and distinctive tourism businesses across the region.

"This has been a record year for award entries, and I am particularly delighted that 55% of entries were from businesses that have never entered before.

"Our tourism industry is worth around £5bn to the region's visitor economy and employs more than 50,000 people. Our ambition is to continue to grow the value of the visitor economy, create quality jobs and boost employment across the sector.

"The awards are a perfect example of creating and maximising such opportunities across the North East by showcasing the vibrancy of our tourism offer to visitors and investors, as well as demonstrating the richness of a career in the sector.”

Here are the 25 shortlisted businesses from Northumberland.

1. The Market Cross The Market Cross in Belford is shortlisted for B&B and Guest House of the Year alongside The Bosk and Tynemouth 61 Guesthouse.

2. The Sill The Sill: National Landscape Discovery Centre is shortlisted twice. It is up against Life Science Centre, Sage Gateshead and Sunderland Empire for the Accessible and Inclusive Tourism Award. And it is also shortlisted for the Business Events Venue of the Year where it will compete with The Common Room and Northumbria University.

3. The Bosk The Bosk at Branton is shortlisted for B&B and Guest House of the Year alongside the Market Cross Guest House and Tynemouth 61 Guesthouse & Tea Room. Breamish Valley Cottages is also shortlisted for Self-Catering Accommodation Provider of the Year and is up against Kidlandlee Holiday Cottages Mains Cottages/Shepherds Retreats, Till Fishing Holidays and Vindomora Country Lodges.

4. Herding Hill Herding Hill Farm Camping and Glamping Site is shortlisted for Camping, Glamping and Holiday Park of the Year. Also shortlisted are Hesleyside Huts, Hillside Huts & Cabins and Teesdale Cheesemakers.