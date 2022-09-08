Tributes to the Queen from Morpeth community leaders

The monarch, who had served for 70 years, passed away at her Scottish home Balmoral this afternoon.

A statement released by Buckingham Palace said: “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.

“The King and the Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”

The Queen met many community groups on her 2011 visit to Alnwick including members of Morpeth Lions Club. Picture by Jane Coltman.

Coun Alison Byard, Mayor of Morpeth, said: “Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II has indeed kept the famous promise she made, aged just 21, to serve this country and the Commonwealth selflessly and diligently her whole life “whether it be long or short”.

“I am grateful that her life has been a long and full one.

“Like most of us, I cannot imagine public life without her quiet dignity, undoubted authority, sense of humour and sparkle. She has been greatly loved and will be greatly missed.

“On behalf of Morpeth Town Council, I extend our deepest condolences to the Royal Family on this sad and momentous day.”

A joint statement has also been issued by the four county councillors for the Morpeth area – David Bawn, John Beynon, David Towns and Richard Wearmouth.

It said: “The Queen has been a fixture on the world and national stage for the whole lives of the vast majority of her subjects.

“Always a constant in a changing world, an anchor of continuity and a glue that has held the nation together.