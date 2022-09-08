Northumberland community leaders pay tribute to Queen following her death at 96

The country’s longest-serving monarch, 96, passed away at her Scottish home Balmoral this afternoon.

A statement released by Buckingham Palace said: "The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.

"The King and the Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow."

Queen Elizabeth II.

Fears had been growing for her health after her doctors recommended she remain under medical supervision earlier today.

The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall had travelled to Balmoral to be by the Queen’s side, along with the Duke of Cambridge, the Princess Royal, the Duke of Sussex, the Duke of York and the Earl and Countess of Wessex.

The Duchess of Cambridge had remained in Windsor as Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis were attending their new school for the first time. The Duchess of Sussex also remained in London.

Mayor of Alnwick, Cllr Geoff Watson, said: “Alnwick Town Council and the people of Alnwick are deeply saddened to hear the news of the death of our Queen.

The Queen waits in the Drawing Room before receiving Liz Truss at Balmoral Castle earlier this week.

"A Book of Condolence will be opened at the library in Alnwick Playhouse and will be accessible on weekdays between 9.30am and 4pm for those who wish to pay their respects.

"A designated area has been marked out in Column Field for those who wish to pay their respects by laying flowers.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the Royal Family at this sad time.”

The Alnwick Garden tweeted: “We are deeply saddened by the news of the death of Her Royal Highness, Queen Elizabeth II and send our deepest condolences to The Royal Family.

“We had the absolute pleasure of welcoming Her Majesty The Queen in 2011 as she celebrated the work of carers in Northumberland.”

Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner, Kim McGuinness, said: “Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II devoted her entire life to this country and the commonwealth. She’s been there in times of celebration and provided stability in darker days. The Queen was loved the world over, she commanded respect and brought our nation endless pride.

“The duty, commitment and integrity with which she approached public service is an inspiration to us all. She really was an incredible woman.

“As a nation we will come together to celebrate her life and we will all mourn her passing, but we should not forget how difficult this time will be for the Queen’s family, friends and those close to her. My thoughts and best wishes remain with them.”

Age Northumberland tweeted: “Age UK Northumberland would like to share its deepest condolences with the entire Royal Family after the very sad news that Her Majesty The Queen has died.

“For Age UK Northumberland and for many older people she was simply inspirational. We will miss her hugely.”

Jean Humphrys, chairman of Community Action Northumberland, said: “It is with profound sadness that we learnt of the death of our Sovereign Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth.

“On behalf of CAN, we wish to convey our deepest sympathy to the Royal Family at this very sad time.”

Northumberland Scouts added: ‘We join the nation in mourning the loss of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

“All at Northumberland Scouts would like to thank her for her service to our country.

“Our thoughts and condolences are with the Royal Family.”

The Queen came to the throne in 1952. Her tenure as head of state spanned post-war austerity, the transition from empire to Commonwealth, the end of the Cold War and the UK's entry into - and withdrawal from - the European Union.