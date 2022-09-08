Tributes from Alnwick community pour in after death of Queen Elizabeth II

The country’s longest-serving monarch, 96, passed away on Thursday afternoon at her Scottish home Balmoral.

Mayor of Alnwick, Cllr Geoff Watson, said: “Alnwick Town Council and the people of Alnwick are deeply saddened to hear the news of the death of our Queen.

"A Book of Condolence will be opened at the library in Alnwick Playhouse and will be accessible on weekdays between 9.30am and 4pm for those who wish to pay their respects.

Queen Elizabeth II at The Alnwick Garden in 2011.

"A designated area has been marked out in Column Field for those who wish to pay their respects by laying flowers.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the Royal Family at this sad time.”

Alnwick county councillors Gordon Castle and Martin Swinbank, in a joint statement, said: “We wish to express our joint sorrow at the passing of Her Majesty after her long life of selfless service to the nation.

"The role she inherited has been performed with unwavering commitment, dedication and sense of duty, without any sign of self regard or excess.

“We are sure that the whole nation will feel a profound sense of loss and regret that the United Kingdom and Commonwealth has lost its unequalled example of sovereignty and devotion to duty. We are all the poorer for her passing.”

Condolences were also tweeted by The Alnwick Garden which the Queen had visited in 2011.

“We are deeply saddened by the news of the death of Her Royal Highness, Queen Elizabeth II and send our deepest condolences to The Royal Family,” it said.

“We had the absolute pleasure of welcoming Her Majesty The Queen in 2011 as she celebrated the work of carers in Northumberland.”

Duchess’s Community High School in Alnwick added: “The Duchess’s Community High School is deeply saddened by the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

“We join the world in sending our deepest condolences to the Royal Family.”

Sports clubs also sent their tributes, including Alnwick Town, Alnwick Town Ladies and Alnwick Cricket Club.

Alnwick Playhouse, meanwhile, has cancelled tonight’s event.

It tweeted: “Following the announcement of the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, the performance of NT Live: Much Ado About Nothing scheduled for 7pm tonight, Thursday 8th September, will not go ahead.”

The Queen came to the throne in 1952 and her reign spanned 15 prime ministers.

A statement released by Buckingham Palace said: "The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.

"The King and the Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow."