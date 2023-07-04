Good causes, local organisations, or individuals in the Blyth and Bedlington areas can put themselves forward or be nominated by others by emailing [email protected] with the name of the nomination and a brief description of the work the grant will support, and why it is worthy of winning.

Sarah Whittingham, sales and marketing director at Taylor Wimpey North East, said: “We are always keen to support the local communities in which we build and we want to recognise those who are going above and beyond to make a difference.

“If you know a worthy cause in your area, we would love to hear about them.

CGI of Taylor Wimpey's Greendale Park development's properties.

“We look forward to receiving the nominations and announcing the winner. Best of luck to all the nominees.”