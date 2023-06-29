News you can trust since 1854
New housing estate in Bedlington to be launched by Taylor Wimpey

Sales at a new housing development in Bedlington are set to launch on Friday.
By Craig Buchan
Published 29th Jun 2023, 11:24 BST- 1 min read
Updated 29th Jun 2023, 11:26 BST

Greendale Park, a Taylor Wimpey development off Choppington Road, is now inviting prospective buyers to book appointments for the project’s first homes.

Sarah Whittingham, sales and marketing director for Taylor Wimpey North East, said: “We are really excited to announce that the first homes at our Greendale Park development will be released for sale very soon.

“We are really looking forward to welcoming customers to the development and helping them find their dream home with us.

Greendale Park will be launched on Friday.
“I would encourage anyone interested in the homes at Greendale Park to get in touch with our sales team who are on hand to help you through the process.”

Two show homes at the estate are expected to open later this year.

The estate features two, three, and four bedroom homes, which will all be fitted with solar panels, electric car charging points, and triple glazing.