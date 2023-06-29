Greendale Park, a Taylor Wimpey development off Choppington Road, is now inviting prospective buyers to book appointments for the project’s first homes.

Sarah Whittingham, sales and marketing director for Taylor Wimpey North East, said: “We are really excited to announce that the first homes at our Greendale Park development will be released for sale very soon.

“We are really looking forward to welcoming customers to the development and helping them find their dream home with us.

Greendale Park will be launched on Friday.

“I would encourage anyone interested in the homes at Greendale Park to get in touch with our sales team who are on hand to help you through the process.”

Two show homes at the estate are expected to open later this year.