Taylor Wimpey North East donated road safety equipment to Bedlington school to help keep pupils safe this winter.

Stead Lane Primary School, near Taylor Wimpey’s Greendale Park development, received donations of high-vis vests and versatile clip-on lights for bikes, scooters or backpacks, allowing students to be seen during their journey to and from school.

Philip Pallas, deputy headteacher at Stead Lane Primary School, said: “As winter approaches, it’s important that our students can be seen on their travels to and from school and when they’re out and about in the local community.

"We’re really grateful for the thoughtful contribution from Taylor Wimpey North East - the clip-on lights and high-vis vests are very much appreciated - the children love them!”

Stead Lane Primary School pupils shining bright in their new road safety equipment.

Sarah Whittingham, sales and marketing director for Taylor Wimpey North East, said: “We’re delighted to support Stead Lane Primary School. We hope that our donation allows the children to enjoy the outdoors, safely while shining bright!”

You can find out more at https://www.taylorwimpey.co.uk/new-homes/bedlington-/greendale-park.