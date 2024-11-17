Take a dip in the North Sea on New Year's Day for the Northumberland Dog Rescue charity.

For the third year running Northumberland Dog rescue will be holding their New Year’s Day Dip.

On the beautiful Bamburgh Beach with the majestic castle towering above them, volunteers and supporters of the dog rescue charity will be running into the icy cold North Sea to raise much needed funds for the local rescue centre.

Northumberland Dog Rescue charity, formerly Alexa’s Animals, has strong ties with Bamburgh Castle after being named their charity of the year for the past two years and so we feel it's the only place for this now annual event.

And as we say on our JustGiving page for this event: ‘Rescue centres are struggling at the moment with the sheer volume of dogs waiting to come in, often unneutered, unvaccinated and with health issues. Please help us provide these dogs with a second chance.’

So if you fancy a very fresh dip in the sea or even to stand on the beach cheering on the brave ‘dippers’, please come along at 11am. Everyone will be meeting at the Wyndings car park access point.

Support the fund-raising dip by searching ‘NDR New Years Day Dip’ on the JustGiving website and help keep a rescue dog warm and fed this winter.

Alternatively, simply click here: NDR New Years Day Dip to go straight to our JustGiving page.

If you are particularly keen on taking the plunge in the North Sea, there is another festive dip that is also supporting Northumberland Dog Rescue.

Beach House, a dog-friendly hotel at Seahouses, is organising a Boxing Day Dip to raise vital cash for local charities, Seahouses RNLI and us, Northumberland Dog Rescue, for which we are very grateful.

Meet at 11am this Boxing Day at Beach House, wet suits or fancy dress optional.

This is the weekly column in the Northumberland Gazette and sister papers by the Northumberland Dog Rescue. The charity rehomes dogs to residents between Newcastle and Berwick. Visit its website https://www.northumberlandogrescue.co.uk/ or email [email protected]