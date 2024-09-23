Sycamore Gap tribute from Northumberland blacksmith artists will fund more trees

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

An artistic tribute to the Sycamore of Hadrian’s Wall is to be auctioned for charity, one year on from when the iconic tree was felled by vandals.

The piece is a forged steel replica of a sycamore seed, crafted by Red Row blacksmith artists Stephen Lunn and his daughter Ashlee Donaldson.

One of just 50 in a limited edition series, it will be auctioned to raise money for a community interest project, Seeds2Trees, that mobilises support to grow trees from seeds to create woodlands of the future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The metal seed, measuring 13.5 inches by 3, was forged a year ago “to celebrate the wonder tree that we knew as Sycamore Gap”. A sycamore tree image is crafted onto the seed.

Ashlee Donaldson and Stephen Lunn.

“It’s particularly poignant when we consider the reason why we have this special Sycamore seed for auction,” said Lara Young, Seeds2Trees project leader. “Each piece comes with a message to ‘fly and spread your seeds’, so people bidding for this will be literally helping new seeds to be spread for new trees.”

Stephen and Ashlee’s forge has been in the family since 1921; Stephen himself started work there in 1975. Their work can be seen in Alnwick Gardens, on the benches in Alnwick Market Square, and includes the peace sculpture in the seaside town of Amble .

“My grandfather prided himself in providing quality service and workmanship when our main business came from shoeing farm horses,” says Stephen, known as Anvilman. “The business has evolved and I now class myself as an artist as well as a blacksmith. I combine traditional methods of forging that have been passed down through the generations with my inspirations drawn from nature in the form of modern contemporary designs.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lara added: “Stephen is passionate about trees himself, having created a piece of woodland over many years, taking pride and joy in every tree that he has planted and seen matured.

The metal seeds.

“We have been given a wonderful opportunity to auction this very special piece of artwork that can help new trees to be grown by the community, enabling new life, hope and a new legacy for our future generations.”

The link for the auction is https://www.jumblebee.co.uk/sycamoregapsycamoreseed