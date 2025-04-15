Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The National Trust announced an occupational and bereavement therapist as recipient of one of the 49 ‘Trees of Hope’ Sycamore Gap saplings.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cath Darling has been working as an occupational therapist at Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust for 10 years on a part-time basis with the rest of her time dedicated to her nature based-bereavement service, Elemental Occupational Therapy.

The service supports individuals as they process their grief and adapt to living with a loss – creating an environment where people can connect with nature, reflect and find comfort during a challenging time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Originally encouraged to apply for a sapling by her clients, Cath recognised that the values of the project by the National Trust align with those of her service.

Cath Darling, bereavement occupational therapist and recipient of one of the 49 'Trees of Hope' saplings.

She said: “Bereavement has a significant impact upon both physical and mental health conditions. Connecting to nature and the outdoors has been proven to improve health outcomes and access meaningful relief.

"Our Tree of Hope will hopefully initiate conversations about the impact that loss has upon us all.”

The sapling will be planted in North Tyneside in an area of high footfall so that the impact can be felt by a large amount of people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Currently the saplings are being cared for at the charity’s Plant Conservation Centre, and they should be ready to plant out in winter 2025/26.

Andrew Poad, general manager for the National Trust’s Hadrian Wall properties said: “Each and every application told heartfelt stories of people’s emotional connections to the tree and the importance of nature.

“Each sapling will carry a message of hope with it as they start a new chapter not just for the tree but for people and communities that will receive a sapling.”

The entries were judged by a panel of experts from the National Trust led by independent judge and arboriculture specialist, Catherine Nuttgens.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Catherine commented: “The loss of any tree can evoke strong emotions - none more so than the Sycamore Gap tree. Its destruction felt utterly senseless, destroying the simple joy it brought to so many people for so many reasons.

“The stories have come from every corner of the UK and every walk of life. Their words reflect the hope and kindness that human beings are capable of, which feels like such a fitting response to the loss of this precious tree.”