Musician Kathryn Tickell has composed a poignant piece of music to mark the one-year anniversary of the felling of the iconic Sycamore Gap tree.

The tree, a symbol of the Northumberland landscape, was cut down in an act of vandalism last year.

Kathryn recalls: "I woke up to an avalanche of messages. The news of the Sycamore Gap tree being cut down had spread like wildfire, and everyone was in shock.

People started asking me if I was going to write a tune for the tree, and I realised that this was something I could do to honour its memory."

Kathryn Tickell at Hadrian's Wall. Picture: Highlights PR

Initially, Kathryn contemplated writing a more uplifting piece, reflecting the regenerative nature of sycamore seedlings that often sprout everywhere.

However, as she delved deeper into the creative process, it became clear that a lament was the most fitting tribute.

"The lament was the piece that wanted to be written," she shared.

The composition, titled simply "Sycamore Gap," began as a solo piece for Northumbrian pipes, capturing the haunting and dramatic essence of the landscape.

However, during the recording process at a studio in Thropton, the piece evolved.

"The engineer suggested adding a pipe organ, and it just worked. Then we added a subtle drum roll, some rustling leaves, and wind noise to evoke the spirit of the place," she explained. The result is a moving and layered tribute to a beloved natural landmark.

Her new piece, ‘Sycamore Gap’, is now available on all major streaming platforms, including Spotify, and can also be found on her Bandcamp page.

In addition to this project, she continues her work with her band, The Darkening, known for its more rock-influenced sound—a departure from her traditional style.

Also, this year is the 40th anniversary of Kathryn’s first ever release ‘On Kielderside’, released when she was still at school.

A new album ‘Return to Kielderside’ is out this autumn which includes ‘Sycamore Gap’.

“Sycamore Gap represented the region’s rich history, landscape and heritage and everyone was shocked when it was suddenly no longer with us,” said Kathryn.

“I hope that this piece of music will stimulate people’s memories of the tree and serve as a lasting tribute to a real Northumbrian icon."