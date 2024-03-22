Sycamore Gap legacy projects to start after Mayor Jamie Driscoll pledges thousands of pounds to National Trust
Since the felling of he historic Sycamore Gap tree in 2023, the idea for a National Trust led project was developed in collaboration with Northumberland National Park Authority, Hadrian’s Wall Partnership and Historic England.
The Mayor has pledged £12,000 to be donated to the National Trust to support the first commission for an artist to develop a piece in response to the felled tree.
Mayor Driscoll said: “Sycamore Gap is an icon of the North East. It’s where I’ve picnicked with my wife and kids, it’s where people have scattered ashes.
"This commission will do what art does best – connect people and cause them to reflect.
“This for me is what devolution is all about – getting local people involved in making decisions that matter to local people – and in this case, a project which has had worldwide reach.
“I hope this commission is the first of many and that people can continue to enjoy Sycamore Gap for years to come."
It is hoped the commission will give the public a space for reflection and an opportunity to continue to connect with the tree, building on its significance and its place in people’s hearts.
Andrew Poad, general manager for the National Trust at Hadrian’s Wall, said: “We’re very grateful for the support from North of Tyne Combined Authority to help aid delivery of this piece of work.
"The artistic response will give people the chance to connect with the tree again, in a special way, offering a space for reflection as well as a chance to respond and engage, building on our archive of personal emotional connections to the tree and its place in people’s hearts.”
Tony Gates, chief executive of Northumberland National Park said: “We’re delighted funding has been received to realise the first in a series of artistic commissions which will help secure a legacy for the Sycamore Gap tree. This is the first commission led by the National Trust and the second commission will be released by Northumberland National Park Authority soon, giving artists the opportunity to respond to a creative brief to interpret the largest part of the tree at The Sill.”