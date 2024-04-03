Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It has been six months since the iconic tree, which stood in a dip next to Hadrian’s Wall, was chopped down.

Recently, it was revealed that saplings are growing from its seeds.

Twice Brewed launched a Euro Pils style lager, with subtle floral flavours and a touch of malt sweetness, in memory of the beloved tree.

The lager is in tribute to the iconic Sycamore Gap tree and holds its image on the can.

It has an ABV of 4.8%, is gluten free and is the latest addition to the brewery’s Sycamore Gap range that includes pale ale and gin.

Matt Brown, head brewer at Twice Brewed Brew House, said: “The brewery is located in the shadow of Hadrian’s Wall and close to the site of the tree. We all shared the shock felt worldwide when the tree was felled.

“Sycamore Gap lager is a tribute to the tree and the can bears its image. With spring well on the way, it gave us all hope to hear that saplings were growing from the tree.”