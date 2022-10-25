Former world champion John Parrott visited Ashington Veterans and Elders Institute on Wednesday, October 19 to play an exhibition match for the club’s members.

He played eight frames against local players, winning all eight and making breaks of 80 and 61.

The BBC pundit joined members for pie and peas at the interval and took pictures with attendees.

John Parrott takes to the table in Ashington

Parrott also held a Q and A session, answering questions on snooker, his time as a team captain on A Question of Sport, and his support for Everton FC.

He ended his visit by drawing a raffle, which included two tickets for the World Snooker Championship quarter final at The Crucible in Sheffield next year.

The institute’s secretary Keith Green said: “He chatted all through the day, and kept us entertained with his quips and one-liners, ensuring we all had a great time in a relaxed atmosphere.

“We sold over 80 tickets for the day. We delayed the installation of our third table so we could get more seats in, such was his popularity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Ashington Veterans and Elders Institute hosted the ex-world champion.

“As long as members want this type of event, we'll try and keep them coming.”

Parrott won both the World Snooker Championship and the UK Championship in 1991.

He was the first player to conduct a ‘whitewash’ in the world snooker championship when he beat Eddie Charlton 10-0 in 1992, and he was awarded an MBE in 1996.

Advertisement Hide Ad

First turning professional in 1983, he then retired in 2010.