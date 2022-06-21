Queen’s Award delight for Ashington-based charity

The Duchess of Northumberland presents the award to Ashington Veterans and Elders Institute representatives.

Ashington Veterans and Elders Institute was among the organisations selected for the Queens Award for Voluntary Service this year.

The annual Award – the equivalent of an MBE – was created by the Queen in 2002 to celebrate her Golden Jubilee.

It recognises outstanding work by volunteer groups. Recipients are announced each year on June 2, the anniversary of the Queen’s Coronation.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ashington Veterans and Elders Institute proves a friendly environment with social and learning opportunities for veterans and elderly people who find themselves isolated or lonely.

There are monthly coffee mornings and regular social sessions. Indoor facilities include snooker, darts, table-games, events and refreshments.

Outdoor activities include workshops and a community garden.