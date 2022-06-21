Queen’s Award delight for Ashington-based charity

Ashington Veterans and Elders Institute was among the organisations selected for the Queens Award for Voluntary Service this year.
The annual Award – the equivalent of an MBE – was created by the Queen in 2002 to celebrate her Golden Jubilee.
It recognises outstanding work by volunteer groups. Recipients are announced each year on June 2, the anniversary of the Queen’s Coronation.
Ashington Veterans and Elders Institute proves a friendly environment with social and learning opportunities for veterans and elderly people who find themselves isolated or lonely.
There are monthly coffee mornings and regular social sessions. Indoor facilities include snooker, darts, table-games, events and refreshments.
Outdoor activities include workshops and a community garden.
The Duchess of Northumberland presented the award to representatives from the charity last week during a special garden party at The Alnwick Garden to recognise the valuable contribution that volunteers and carers make to their communities and loved ones.