The annual Shrovetide football match, one of only five such games still played in the country, has taken place between the rival parishes of St. Michael and St. Paul since 1762.

It is set to return for its 206th year clash in the fields below the famous Alnwick Castle on February 13 at 2pm.

The game starts with the ball being thrown from the castle barbican by the Duke of Northumberland, followed by a procession into the pastures below the castle led by the Duke’s piper.

Shrove Tuesday football in Alnwick. Picture: Mark Taff

The game is not like a standard game of football – the goals are decorated with greenery and stand about 400 yards apart and are taller than they are wide. The match is won by whichever team is first to score two ‘hales’ or goals.

Originally the ball was then kicked through the streets of the town but since the 1820s the game was moved for fears of damage to the town’s shops and buildings.

Scorers of the first and second hales will be given prizes of £15, while £30 will go to the third and conquering hale; as well as 20 prizes of £5 in recognition of good play – awarded by the volunteer umpires.

A dash to get the match ball across the River Aln. Picture: Mark Taff

Organising committee member, Matthew Slack said: “Not a lot has changed in the game’s 200-year history which we as an organising committee are very proud that we are able to uphold this ancient tradition.”

Another tradition (and not one for the faint-hearted) is after the game has concluded the match ball is kicked into the freezing cold waters of the River Aln where participants chase the ball across the river to the other side.

“Historically, the winner gets the match ball for successfully getting it across to the other side of the river,” added Matthew. “The winner used to be gifted a suit from the Duke and they'd get to have tea in the castle with him, as back in the day some of the old gentlemen of Alnwick used to play the game in three-piece suits, their best clothes, which obviously got ruined.”