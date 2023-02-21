Tradition was upheld as the annual Shrove Tuesday football match took place in Alnwick.

St Michael’s took the bragging rights with a 2-1 victory over St Paul’s on a sunny day at The Pastures.

It was St Paul’s who opened the scoring with a ‘hale’ from Roman Balmbra but Thomas Harker got St Michael’s back on level terms before Sean Angus grabbed the winner.

The event ended with a mad dash to try and get the match ball to the other side of the River Aln with Nyah Adam from St Cloud State University reaching the far bank first.

Shrovetide committee member Archie Jenkins said: “We are delighted with the excellent turnout of both players and spectators.

"We’d hoped for good numbers with it being half term but there must have been 70 or 80 players and about 500 spectators.”

The match was first recorded in 1762 and this was the 193rd game played since 1828.

The fixture is one of only five Shrove Tuesday games still in existence.

The game has only a few rules with the goals decorated with greenery and standing about 400 yards apart. The winner is the first to score two ‘hales’.

