It has been an excellent fundraising year for the Scremerston Knit and Knatter Community Group as more than £9,000 has been raised.

Usually the members raise money and give this to small charities operating in the Berwick area, and in 2023 they gave out just under £4,000, but 2024 was different.

A villager collapsed on Cocklawburn beach in November 2023 and after the emergency services were contacted, the Great North Air Ambulance Service (GNAAS) came to his aid.

A decision was then made that the vast majority of funds raised in 2024 would go to GNAAS.

The cheque presentation to the Great North Air Ambulance Service.

Not only did members continue to raise money with their knitting and coffee mornings, but they also held two large events and raffles in March and September.

A spokesperson for the group said: “Thanks must go to everyone who donated for these events, too many to mention, and everyone who attended them.

“The final figure raised was £7,550 and this was given to the GNAAS shortly before Christmas.”

Not content with the fundraising for the GNAAS, group members also raised money for other things.

May saw them organising an afternoon tea, which raised £464 to help with the upkeep of St Peter’s Churchyard. In November, they organised a cake sale and raffle that raised £533.80 to help local lad Shaun Murray go to compete in World Pool Championships in Malta.

Throughout the year they also raised £588.19 towards the free Scremerston Christmas lunch, which this year was attended by a record 86 villagers who all enjoyed a four-course lunch, a glass of wine, entertainment and a gift as they left. Various businesses donated to help fund the lunch.