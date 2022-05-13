Scot strikes it lucky with big poker win

Scot Turner and Rob Whitehouse celebrate their win.

Scot Turner, from Bedlington, won £70,500 on a national poker game at Grosvenor Casino Newcastle.

The 29-year-old, who has enjoyed some success on the local pub poker circuit, had his biggest win yet at the venue on St James’ Boulevard and plans to celebrate with his family by generously paying off his parent’s mortgage.

After hitting four queens, Scot was beaten by an even stronger hand when Rob Whitehouse, a 59-year-old plasterer from Tyneside, landed a Straight Flush.

Scot was shocked but his disappointment did not last long as the pair each took home a share of the overall £106,000 national pot.

Scot, said: “I’ve been playing poker for a long time, even teaching it at my local pub The White House in Ashington.

"When I saw that I’d lost to a straight flush I couldn’t believe it, I was sure that my four queens were going to come out on top.

"Much like the game of poker, the night was full of surprises!

“After the initial celebration I reached out to my family to tell them the news and that I had decided to use the winnings to pay off the rest of my parent’s mortgage.

"I feel so proud to be able to give back to them after everything they have done for me.”

Rob, who won over £35,000, said: “I am making plans to retire in a few years, so this win certainly helped me in moving that process along.

"I will be using some of the money as a gift to kids and grandkids as well as going on holiday.”

The National Bad Beat Jackpot is a nationwide promotion from Grosvenor Casinos.

Wayne Sheekey, general manager at Grosvenor Casino Newcastle, said: “We were thrilled that the National Bad Beat Jackpot was hit in our casino, and we were able to give two local winners a night they will always remember.

"The team here enjoyed celebrating with them both and wish them more of the same in the future!”

For more information on Grosvenor Casino Newcastle visit https://www.grosvenorcasinos.com/local-casinos/newcastle