Northumberland College’s residential accommodation at its Kirkley Hall Campus has been rated Outstanding across all areas in its latest Ofsted inspection, following a three-day visit in March.

Inspectors found the college’s residential provision to be outstanding with ‘overall experiences and progress of young people’ and ‘how well young people are helped and protected’, as well as ‘the effectiveness of leaders and managers’ all receiving the highest possible grade.

During the visit they spoke with students and staff across the campus, noting that “students feel listened to, valued, and their opinions are important” and that a “positive, safe, and lively culture has become embedded in the residence”.

Overall, the report stated: “The college provides highly effective services that consistently exceed the standards of good. The actions of the college contribute to significantly improved outcomes and positive experiences for young people.”

An aerial photograph of the Kirkley Hall Campus.

The college’s residential provision enhances the curriculum that gives students from outside Northumberland the opportunity to study in specialist facilities – including a national award-winning highly specialist training zoo, a working commercial farm, a specialist equine centre and veterinary nursing facilities.

Vikkie Morton, vice principal for student life and stronger communities, said: “We are incredibly proud to receive Ofsted Outstanding across all areas.

“This recognition reflects the strength of our caring, student-centred approach, the dedication of our staff and the inclusive culture we’ve cultivated over time.

“The inspection report captures the very heart of what makes our residential provision so special – strong relationships, innovation and life-changing experiences.

“Our focus on well-being, life skills and high-quality relationships ensure students not only succeed but thrive, leaving with skills, confidence, life-long memories and lasting friendships.”

Residential students are supported by a team of dedicated Student Services, Safeguarding, Wellbeing and Residential staff and take part in social, health and community activities, as well as cookery lessons and budget management workshops to help them live independently.

In the report, the inspectors said the holistic emotional and practical care that students receive is “exceptional” commenting that “students will leave college with positive life-long memories” and that many will have “transformative experiences”.

For more information about the Kirkley Hall Campus, go to www.northumberland.ac.uk