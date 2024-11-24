Storm, a very active two-year-old dachshund, is seeking new owners. Can you help? Email [email protected]

Storm came into us as a stray via the county council’s Animal Welfare officers. She is a two-year-old dachshund and we believe she is an import due to her size and where she originally came from.

Once Storm trusts you she is the most amazing girl – she's affectionate, loves to play with her toys and really enjoys long, sniffy walks. Storm is in foster at the moment with two other dachshunds and loves to play with them and go on adventures with them. Storm was particularly fearful of men, though she’s getting so much better having them visit.

Ideally, we are looking for a single person who will spend that initial first week just with them, letting Storm gain her confidence in them and taking things super slowly. You will then be rewarded with a dog full of fun and love. She is a very active dog so will need someone who is prepared to do the miles with her.

Any prospective adopter will also have to be willing to go to Storm’s foster home to get to know her. Storm is spayed and fully vaccinated. She cannot be rehomed with children.

If you can offer Storm a home, email us at [email protected] with your details.

We rehome to the area between Newcastle and Berwick. Homecheck will apply, and adoption fees will be discussed at that time.

This is part of the weekly column in the Northumberland Gazette and sister papers by the Northumberland Dog Rescue, based near Alnwick. Visit its website https://www.northumberlandogrescue.co.uk/