Ralph is three years old and a very handsome lurcher with a lot of collie in him, making him highly intelligent and not your typical lazy lurcher.

Ralph loves anything that will use that bright mind of his, so sniffy trails, parkour and agility are things that Ralph can excel at.

He loves to play ball and will return it to your hand. He also loves to play with a flirt pole and is great at puzzle toys. He tends to ignore dogs when out walking and, though a little pully on the lead, with a little instruction this will not be a problem.

Sadly for Ralph, when he was younger he was passed from pillar to post and so we are looking for his forever home where he can settle. Ralph cannot live with children.

If you can offer Ralph a home, email us at [email protected] with your details.

We rehome to the area between Newcastle and Berwick. Homecheck will apply, and adoption fees will be discussed at that time.

This is part of the weekly column in the Northumberland Gazette and sister papers by the Northumberland Dog Rescue based near Alnwick. Visit its website https://www.northumberlandogrescue.co.uk/