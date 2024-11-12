If you can rehome Maz, email your details to [email protected]

​﻿Maz is a two-year-old Alapaha blue blood bulldog (we had never heard of it either) – she was picked up as a stray at just six months old and because of this she can be quite nervous.

She's getting really good on the lead and loves to play with her tuggy toys, she likes to play ball and run in secure open spaces, she loves a frisbee and a Kong.

She is small labrador height so below any height measurements for banned type breeds. She would need to be an only dog in the home and older children only.

She is an extremely affectionate girl once she knows you and loves to get in close, she’s always pleased to see you.

We rehome to the area between Newcastle and Berwick. Homecheck will apply, and adoption fees will be discussed at that time.