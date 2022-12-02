As a community-led museum, the trustees are seeking the community’s views on the potential move, including what type of experience, facilities, displays and activities the new attraction should provide.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Grade I listed Northumberland Hall – the town’s historic Market Hall and Assembly Rooms - was built in 1826, and has been underused for many years, despite its listed status and prominent location in the town.

The proposed interior leading up to the main hall on the first floor. Image: Mosedale Gillatt Architects 2022

Following initial feasibility and design work, funded by the Architectural Heritage Fund, planning and listed building consent applications have now been submitted

Museum trustees believe the Northumberland Hall could provide an impressive, more flexible and increased space to display collections, and to re-imagine and grow the museum’s offer for existing visitors and new audiences.

Advertisement Hide Ad

With a new entrance on the north side of the building, the museum would be more accessible to residents and visitors, and bring audiences to the heart of town, supporting Alnwick’s wider regeneration.

The move would also secure a new sustainable use for Northumberland Hall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Members of the Bailiffgate team will be at the The Alnwick Garden Light Trail on December 13 (from 4.30pm) to hear your thoughts and answer any questions. There will also be a drop in consultation event at Alnwick Playhouse on December 15 (12pm to 4.30pm) with everyone welcome.