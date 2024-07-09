Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Recently elected Police and Crime Commissioner Susan Dungworth is urging the public to have their say to help shape her new Police and Crime Plan for the Northumbria Police force area.

She is calling for people to share their thoughts, feelings, and priorities to help inform a new strategic document.

The plan will steer the Commissioner’s work alongside Northumbria Police for the next four years, helping with efforts to deliver safer streets and stronger communities for everyone.

The short survey can be completed online with other formats available on request. It is live from now until Saturday, August 31.

Susan Dungworth, Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner.

Feedback is being gathered on three key themes – fighting crime, preventing crime and building better systems and improving experiences.

Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner, Susan Dungworth, said: “I want to be doing everything I can to make our streets safer and our communities stronger. To achieve this, I need to reach as many people as possible and to listen.

“With your valuable input, I can make sure that resource, investment, training and awareness is all focused on tackling the issues that matter most to you.

“Overall, our region is a safe place to live and work, but it has its challenges. From anti-social behaviour to violence against women and girls, there remain areas in which we need to see continued progress and there are new challenges we must take on.

“That’s why this consultation is so important.”