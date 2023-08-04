Mark Watson received the award, recognising high standards and quality in the industry, for his role on the Ottermead at Jameson Manor development by housebuilder Bellway.

Mark is one of nearly 450 winners selected this year from thousands of entrants by the National House Building Council, which runs the programme.

The 43-year-old from Killingworth said: “I build every house as if I own it, which helps me to see the bigger picture when I am leading the team each day.

Site manager Mark Watson has won the award for the second year running. (Photo by Will Walker / North News)

“With each plot we get jobs finished to the highest standard possible.

“The approach I take is to think how I would feel walking into a new home with my partner. I would want to be wowed and feel like I can make a home there, so that is what motivates me to put 150% effort in every day.”

This is the second year Mark has received the accolade for his role on the site, and he has also received the organisation’s health and safety accreditation.

He said: “I have a great team around me who help make my job what it is. My assistant, Shaun Donaldson, is a key close member who continues to help me and the site go from strength to strength.

“Some site managers go their whole careers without achieving one Quality Award, so to achieve two in two consecutive years is incredible.”

Daniel Walker, construction director for Bellway North East, added: “I would like to congratulate Mark and all the team at Ottermead at Jameson Manor for working together to secure this sought-after award.

“Anyone who has been through the judging process understands how thorough it is and how high the bar is set.

“Site managers will be the first to tell you that this can only be achieved through a team effort, with everyone who works on the development playing their part in delivering homes of the highest quality.”