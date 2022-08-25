Prestigious construction awards for site managers

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mark Watson is the project manager at Ottermead at Jameson Manor, in Ponteland, where Bellway is building 184 new homes on the former Northumbria Police HQ site off North Road.

Anthony Church is the site manager at the Abbey Heights development in Callerton. The company is delivering 124 new homes at the site, off North Walbottle Road.

They have both earned a Pride in the Job Quality Award from the National House Building Council in recognition of outstanding work on their developments.

Anthony Church.

The accolades recognise those who achieve the highest standards in construction, with only 443 out of 8,000 site managers across the country being selected to receive the prize this year.

Mark, 42, who lives in Killingworth, said: “I joined Bellway seven years ago and was made project manager at the prestigious Ottermead at Jameson Manor development on day one in 2018.

“It is really hard to win this award as everything at the development has to be spot on, rather than it just looking great.

“This means you have to set the highest standards and lead by example, but also surround yourself with a good team you can trust to get things right.”

Anthony, who is 33 and lives in Newton Aycliffe, said: “I joined Bellway in 2020 and they made me site manager at Abbey Heights right from the start of the project, after a couple months of learning the ropes at Mark’s development in Ponteland.