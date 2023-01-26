The legendary indie band will top the bill at the popular camping festival at Beal Farm, overlooking Holy Island, from August 31 to September 3.

Conleth Maenpaa, Lindisfarne Festival founder, said: “Primal Scream are a band we’ve had in our sights for a long time, so it’s a real thrill to be able to unveil them at the top of our Friday night bill for this year’s festival.

“They’re a perfect fit for Lindisfarne and are renowned all over the world for their live shows. We know it’s going to be unforgettable and can’t wait to see them rocking the main stage.”

Primal Scream are all set to perform on the Friday night.

Led by unmistakable frontman, Bobby Gillespie, Primal Scream recently celebrated the 30th anniversary of Screamadelica, the classic album with tracks like Movin’ On Up, Loaded and Come Together.

Joining Primal Scream on the first roster of names unveiled for the eighth festival are an exciting range of acts guaranteed to maintain its reputation as the ultimate end of summer party for grown ups.

Among them are British Dub stars Gentleman’s Dub Club, folk music queen, Kathryn Tickell and the Darkening, The Cuban Brothers, Dutty Moonshine Big Band, Altern-8, The Lancashire Hotpots, The Undercover Hippy, The Bootleg Beetles and The Bar-Steward Sons of Val Doonican.

Conleth said: “We always want to make sure we’re offering something brilliant for every one of the 7,000-plus people who come to Lindisfarne every year and the bill of acts for 2023 is coming together beautifully.”

Lindisfarne Festival 2022.

Ten distinct stages play host to some 200+ musicians and performing artists across the three-day event.

Alongside the music, there is always a diverse programme of creative workshops, stand-up comedy, street performance, spoken word, yoga and holistic therapies on offer as well as luxury glamping packages for those not so keen on the camping bit.

Conleth added: “Obviously we start work on the next festival as soon as the tents come down, but it starts getting really exciting when we can announce the first wave of acts.

“Every year it’s our mission to make the next Lindisfarne better than the one before, and it definitely feels like we’re well on our way.”

