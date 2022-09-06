Around 7,000 people congregated on the Northumberland Coast for the much-loved four-day camping festival which more than living up to its ‘ultimate-end-of-summer-party’ strapline.

National treasures Madness and award-winning drum and bass collective Rudimental took care of headlining duties in legendary fashion to the delight of the ecstatic audiences who had assembled in the main Shorefields tent to sing and dance the night away.

As well as the headliners, crowds were treated to a jam-packed bill of live performances by more than 200 acts, across the site’s 10 distinct stages including storming sets from the likes of Slamboree, Lindisfarne, Smoove and Turrell, OMG It’s the Church, K-Klass, Slipmatt and Lindisfarne Festival icons, Colonel Mustard and the Dijon 5.

Festival founder, Conleth Maenpaa, said: “We’ve had an incredible few days. Seeing everyone have amazing times singing, smiling and dancing together never fails to blow me away.

“Every year the aim is to try and top what we did the year before, and I really think we’ve done it again. Both Madness and Rudimental were absolutely phenomenal on the main stage and created some sterling Lindisfarne Festival memories for everyone who was there.

“We’re so grateful to all the acts who outdid themselves across the whole site and all the Lindisfarne Festival team who put in another marathon shift to make sure everything went smoothly.

“We’ve already had some beautiful feedback from people who came and soaked up the Lindisfarne Festival magic, which makes all the hard work more than worthwhile.”

Festival-goers could also soak up stand-up comedy, street performances, creative workshops, yoga and holistic therapies.

1. Madness Madness were headliners on Friday night. Photo: Northern Light Photo Sales

2. Rudimental Rudimental headlined on Saturday night. Photo: Joe Costigan Photo Sales

3. Rudimental crowd The crowd watching Rudimental. Photo: Joe Costigan Photo Sales

4. Festival-goer All smiles at the Lindisfarne Festival. Photo: Northern Light Photo Sales