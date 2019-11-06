Police name man who died in A1 crash in Northumberland

The collision happened on the A1 near Belford. Image copyright Google Maps.

It was reported that a Nissan Qashqai was travelling northbound when, for reasons yet to be established, it has collided with a Vauxhall Vivaro van travelling southbound.

Emergency services attended the scene but sadly a 45-year-old man, who was the driver of the Nissan Qashqai, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 52-year-old driver of the other van was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Today, Wednesday, November 6, police have named the man who died as Bahati Masuka from Musselburgh, Scotland.

Sergeant Ray Lowery, of Northumbria Police’s Motor Patrols Department, said: “This was a very serious incident which has resulted in the tragic death of one man and another seriously injured.

“We have specialist officers supporting Bahati’s family during this very difficult time.

“We would continue to ask anyone who witnessed the collision to get in touch with police, especially if you have any useful dash-cam footage.”

The road was closed for several hours following the crash, with the North East Ambulance Service sending one ambulance, a Hazardous Area Response Team and a doctor to the scene, with a patient taken to the Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle.