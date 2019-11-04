A1 reopens in Northumberland after one person suffers serious injuries in two-vehicle crash

Emergency services attended the incident on the A1.

Emergency services were called to the A1 shortly before 2am on Monday, November 4.

A van and a car were involved in a collision on the road between Belford and Charlton Myers. One person was taken to hospital.

A spokesperson for the North East Ambulance Service said: “We sent one ambulance, one HART team, an officer and a doctor and transported one patient to the major trauma centre at the RVI with serious injuries.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The road was closed in both directions for several hours and diversions were put in place during the morning.

Fire crews from Alnwick, Belford, Seahouses and a Specialist Rescue Unit from West Hartford left the scene at around 7.30am. The road was reopened in both directions at around 8.45am.

Northumbria Police has confirmed that an investigation will be launched.