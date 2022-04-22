Plans lodged for 60 new homes in Amble taking total proposed on site over 220

The housebuilder has lodged a new planning application for 60 homes at Hauxley View, close to the A1068.

It has also submitted detailed design plans for 166 homes on the wider development site which already had outline planning permission.

A spokesperson for Persimmon Homes North East said: “Following the granting of outline planning permission for 166 much needed new homes to the south east of Amble, we have now submitted final details as part of our reserved matters application.

A CGI of how the Hauxley View development could look.

"In addition to this, a detailed application for 60 properties, which is within the same developable area as the approved application, has also been submitted in order to provide a more balanced range and choice of housing within the development.

"We look forward to working with the council to deliver this exciting development of high quality new two, three, four and five bedroomed homes.”

The application site for the 60 new homes sits to the west of the wider consented development site – an eight hectare parcel of land made up of two agricultural fields.

To the north of the site lies a new residential development and adjacent to this is the Coquet Enterprise Park and Morrisons food store.

A planning report by the applicant states: ‘The mix offers a range of two to five bed units attractive to a range of households from families to first time buyers.

‘Differing styles of housing allow for the creation of well designed street scenes, which have been provided throughout the development.

‘The amount of development proposed is considered to maintain the suburban feel of the surrounding area and will assist with the more rural to urban transition into the town.

‘This detailed application proposes 60 dwellings and therefore seeks to intensify this already consented site beyond the 166 dwellings approved under the outline planning consent.