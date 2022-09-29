Rising fuel prices and the soaring cost of living are already impacting householders and businesses alike with fears that many will cut back on heating to save cash over the coming months.

So, The Olde Ship in Seahouses, The Percy Arms in Chatton and The Anglers Arms, near Longframlington, have launched an initiative to ensure hot drinks, company and warmth are available seven days a week.

The pubs – owned by the Inn Hospitality Group – all have open fires which managers at each venue will ensure are burning throughout the winter, from 9am to closing time.

A customer enjoying the warmth at the Anglers Arms.

They have also introduced a book sharing library in each pub and free hot drinks for anyone who donates a book - and visitors are invited to stay as long as they either need or would like to, with no obligation to make a food or drink purchase.

In addition, the Anglers Arms is handing out free soup between 12 noon and 4pm to those aged 60 and over.

Staff will also provide hot or boiling water for Thermos flasks and hot water bottles free of charge on request.

The aim of the initiative is twofold – to provide a warm sanctuary for anyone who needs it and to reduce the risk of loneliness, particularly among the elderly.

Oliver Bennet, co-founder, with Matt Daniel, of Inn Hospitality Group, said: “Although winter always brings challenges, this one may well be the most severe yet – not necessarily in terms of snow and ice, but in terms of poverty and helplessness.

“Everyone’s likely to feel the pinch financially and a lot of people are worried.

“They don’t know if or how they’ll manage and, if they live on their own, the temptation will be to lock their doors and hunker down – and we want to let them know they don’t have to. That we can – and want to – help.”

