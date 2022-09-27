The Anglers Arms, on the banks of the River Coquet at Weldon Bridge, near Longframlington, has been a popular resting place for travellers heading to and from Scotland for more than 300 years.

And the pub, owned by the Inn Hospitality Group, also owns the right to fish on a stretch of one of the finest game fishing rivers in England.

So, not only does that entitle guests to cast their rods and fish for brown trout, sea trout and salmon, but chefs at the venue will cook and serve their catch the same evening.

The pub’s décor pays tribute to the generations of anglers who have fished the river and their catches.

Guests staying overnight in rooms within the building or in the adjacent apartment or self-catering holiday cottage, can purchase a day ticket to fish the north side of the river providing they have a valid Environment Agency licence.

And on their return chefs at the pub will clean and dress their catch before cooking and serving it to them the same evening.

Jaime Barber, general manager at The Anglers Arms, said the pub’s “picture postcard” location on the riverbank has “quite rightly made it one of the most photographed and best loved venues in the county.

“We pride ourselves on serving superb food and offering supremely comfortable accommodation,” she said.

“But one of the main attractions of the Anglers Arms has always been the chance to fish the river.

“When you are casting your line, in this most beautiful setting, the rest of the world disappears and time seems to stand still.

“And then, in the evening, you can enjoy the fruits of your labours with friends and family in front of a roaring log fire and a glass of something suitably rewarding.”

There is a bag limit for trout of one brace per person and catch and release rules apply to salmon at various times of the year to help with conservation.