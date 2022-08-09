Iain and Claire Burn have sold the Red Lion Inn in Milfield after a 17 year association, initially as managers, subsequently tenants and then from 2010, owners.

During that time the pub established a fine reputation for food and drink.

The baton has now been passed to new owners Andrew and Carole Johnson and their son Chris and his partner, Sophie Booth.

The Red Lion at Milfield.

Chris and Sophie will be operating the Red Lion and they have plenty of experience in the trade over the course of the past 10 years, both in managed and tenanted operations.

Andrew said: “We are thrilled to have taken over the Red Lion at Milfield, an historic inn at the heart of the village.

"We will be looking to build on the great foundations and success that the previous owner Iain has created, keeping this as a working public house at the heart of the community.

"With six letting rooms which we may look to develop further in the future, which will continue to help bring inward investment to Northumberland from the tourist trade.

"We look forward to welcoming both existing and new customers alike, to partake in the good food and drink available.”

An attractive Grade II listed 18th century inn, the Red Lion is an established country village inn fronting the main A697, a scenic route between Morthpeth and Coldstream, being close to the Northumberland National Park boundary and the nearby market town of Wooler.

With its range of bar and dining facilities and letting bedrooms, the Red Lion Inn is an established and profitable business having a broad base of trade.

Nick Thomas at Fleurets, which oversaw the sale, commented: “The Red Lion Inn is one of those pubs which always attracts interest, having an established and all round wet, dining and accommodation based income.

“As well as being a popular locals’ inn, it also serves to attract trade from further afield and passing trade off the adjacent A697.”