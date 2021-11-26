Northumberland pub staff donate tips to Royal British Legion poppy appeal

Staff at The Cook and Barker Inn have donated nearly £300 to the Royal British Legion.

The kind-hearted gesture was made by employees at The Cook and Barker Inn at Newton-on-the-Moor.

Staff Enid Grant and Lauren Dodd explained: “The team of staff who work here at the Cook and Barker Inn all agreed that we would like to play a small part in supporting the local poppy appeal.

“Yearly we have always had a collection pot on the bar to raise funds for this worthy charity and this year we decided to donate our staff tips on Remembrance Sunday to the Royal British Legion, to show that we honour the service and sacrifice of our armed forces community past and present – and to show that ‘we shall remember’.

“As a team are proud to say, this year, we raised a total of £295.85. We will continue to donate yearly to the poppy appeal.”

