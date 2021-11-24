Plans lodged for seven bungalows in Northumberland village

Part of the site viewed from Nelson Drive.

Morpeth-based JTB Builders are seeking planning permission to build detached bungalows on former grazing land north of Nelson Drive.

A previous application to develop the site was withdrawn when a Section 106 legal agreement could not be agreed.

A report on the applicant’s behalf, states: ‘Originally the proposal was to build seven detached bungalows, two of which would be dormer type.

‘The new application is for seven detached bungalows that will give uniformity of design.

‘The proposal has been carefully thought through and will improve the immediate landscape from a run-down smallholding that is not in keeping with modern Swarland to a modern well-designed housing development that is in keeping with an ever-expanding housing market in Swarland.’

The proposal includes an improvement scheme for around 50m of Nelson Drive but the developer is not seeking to have the road adopted.

