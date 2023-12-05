Northumberland FA campaign to improve grassroots football behaviour wins national award
The campaign won in the positive football environment category at the 2023 County FA Recognition Awards, held at Wembley Stadium in London.
It involves referees scoring behaviour of players, coaches, and spectators of both teams at grassroots games and prizes being given to the top performing teams.
Andrew Rose-Cook, Northumberland FA's chief executive, said: "Our winning project aims to promote respect in the game and celebrate those participants that show the highest levels of behaviour.
“We are delighted that our efforts have been recognised nationally with this award."
The awards exist to support and endorse the best projects, products, and services from county FAs in the UK over the past season.
Northumberland FA was also nominated in the equality, diversity and inclusion category for its 100% Inclusive project, the youth engagement category for the Create Your Own Football Club project, and the special recognition category for its Grassboots kit donation scheme.
The FA’s head of operations for grassroots football, Tim Foster, said: "It has been brilliant to celebrate the tremendous work that takes place across all of our county FAs.
"The projects submitted into this year’s County FA Recognition Awards are a testament to the hard work and dedication across our county FA network, which works tirelessly to deliver grassroots football to the communities in which they serve.
"My congratulations go to all of the winners and to everyone involved in delivering new and innovative projects to grow and enhance the grassroots game.”