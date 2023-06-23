The organisation, working with the Newcastle-based Grassboots project, set up donation points across Northumberland, North Tyneside, and Newcastle where people could donate football kit they no longer needed.

Items are then refurbished and either donated or sold very cheaply to families who otherwise would not be able to afford to keep their children playing football, including through the Grassboots online shop.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Head of compliance and inclusion at Northumberland FA, Dean Buckle, said: “We are absolutely delighted. Thank you again.

Northumberland FA's Dean Buckle with bags containing copious amounts of donated football kit.

“We have listened to what people have said to us in terms of some of the problems in the community, and we also understand that a big part of our role in the community is to help people.

“We want to help people stay in sport and we want to help people get into sport as well.

“We all know the cost challenges. A big part of our role is to start to alleviate some of that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We cannot wait to get some of this stuff out into the community and help some of those people that need it.”

The extensive amount of kit collected came from only three of 10 donation points.

The large volume of donations come from just three of the scheme’s 10 drop-off points.

The scheme is ongoing, and collections will be made monthly from all the drop-off sites.