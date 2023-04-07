Northumberland FA has partnered with a project called Grassboots to collect good quality, pre-loved football boots, kit, and equipment that is no longer needed and redistribute it to children and families who need the support.

The scheme aims to promote sustainability and remove the financial barriers to playing football, particularly in the cost of living crisis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Northumberland FA’s head of inclusion Dean Buckle said: “Lots of us have unused football kit in our cupboards.

Green donation points such as this one have been installed in Northumberland, North Tyneside, and Newcastle.

“With children growing so quickly, they often grow out of boots when they have only been used a few times.

“We have been contacted by so many clubs who are worried about young players who face dropping out of football due to the costs of basic items such as kit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This is a way to ensure we keep them in football, which has huge health, wellbeing, and social benefits.”

Donated kit is packaged into boxes or bags and put at collection points, where it can be collected for a nominal fee or for free.

Anyone who needs to refer themself or someone else to the scheme can contact Grassboots on Facebook or email [email protected]

Dean said: “By charging a nominal fee for some of the kit, such as £2 to £3, we will keep the project sustainable for the longer term by funding its overheads such as storage and cleaning.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Grassboots founder Geoff Dawson added: “The project has a big focus on dignity, and we want to make families feel like they are picking up a typical parcel or online order.

“Although the items are free or low cost, they are still in great condition and we want to ensure that children who receive them feel the same excitement they would get from any other purchase.”

Drop off points are located at South Newsham Playing Fields in Blyth, Foxhunters Sports Pavilion in North Shields, Ponteland, Concordia, and Ashington leisure centres, and other Newcastle locations.

The project compliments Northumberland FA’s SCARF Fund, which provides grants towards club fees, kit costs, and transport for families in financial difficulty to help keep children playing football.

Advertisement Hide Ad