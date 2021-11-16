Newly-installed church bells ring out in Alnwick on Remembrance Sunday
On Remembrance Sunday morning the wonderful sound of bells of St Michael's Church in Alnwick was heard across the town.
These beautiful bells, newly installed thanks to a £300,000 project, were rung half muffled, as is traditional for solemn occasions.
A band of ringers of all abilities, some local, some from elsewhere in the county, have been practising regularly and the more experienced ringers rang 168 changes of Plain Bob Triples.
This was the first time that these bells have been rung for Sunday Service and it is hoped that it will become a regular feature.
The ancient art of change ringing combines a unique mix of physical exercise and mental agility that is a deep part of our history but still practised and evolving today.
If you would be interested in learning to ring, or have done it in the past and would like to get back into it, they would love to hear from you.