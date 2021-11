The event began with a service at St Paul’s Church with restricted numbers in attendance due to Covid-19 precautions.

A parade then marched to the war memorial for prayers, The Last Post and a two minute silence.

Wreaths will be laid and the parade then marched through the town centre to Fenkle Street.

Here are 39 pictures of Remembrance Sunday in Alnwick.

