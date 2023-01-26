New facility for social enterprise at Lamberton
A new facility at a social enterprise near Berwick has been opened by former Scotland rugby captain Peter Brown.
Eat, Sleep, Ride (ESR) – based at Quarry Farm, Lamberton – is not a traditional riding school as it provides a range of services that include therapeutic, educational and community activities, and also commercial sport, training and team building activities.
The new facility is a one-to-one sensory and therapy space. It was built by local contractors and designed to provide a private safe space for young people to have coaching and therapy sessions, or take a break if they were getting overwhelmed.
An ESR spokeswoman said: “Since it was opened, our trauma counsellor has been using the room twice a week for her sessions with clients and some of our young people have also used it.
“It was decorated using colour changing lights – as well as books, hands-on toys and colourful walls.”
Funding was provided by the Wooden Spoon Club.