Eat, Sleep, Ride (ESR) – based at Quarry Farm, Lamberton – is not a traditional riding school as it provides a range of services that include therapeutic, educational and community activities, and also commercial sport, training and team building activities.

The new facility is a one-to-one sensory and therapy space. It was built by local contractors and designed to provide a private safe space for young people to have coaching and therapy sessions, or take a break if they were getting overwhelmed.

An ESR spokeswoman said: “Since it was opened, our trauma counsellor has been using the room twice a week for her sessions with clients and some of our young people have also used it.

The opening of the new facility for Eat, Sleep, Ride. Picture by Canon Alan Hughes.

“It was decorated using colour changing lights – as well as books, hands-on toys and colourful walls.”